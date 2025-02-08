Hamas and Israel: Hostage Parades, Prisoner Swaps Amid Contentious Ceasefire

In a dramatic development on Saturday, Hamas paraded three Israeli hostages before a large crowd in the Gaza Strip as part of a burgeoning peace effort between the two factions. The hostages, Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben Ami, and Or Levy, are set to be released in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, a move signaling a phase of the ceasefire aimed at halting the ongoing conflict.

Amidst tension and speculation, the event unfolded as hostages were reluctantly made to address the public, a departure from previous releases. US President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to relocate the Palestinian population from Gaza has stirred diplomatic waters but hasn't derailed the current ceasefire—at least for now.

As discussions veer towards a more long-lasting truce, the stakes are high. The potential for returning hundreds more captives looms, with all eyes on Hamas' response to the geopolitical shifts and whether this new era of temporary peace can hold against political tides pushing for resumed hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)