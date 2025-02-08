Left Menu

BJP's Historic Triumph in Delhi Assembly Elections

The BJP celebrated a historic victory in the Delhi assembly elections, marking a return to power after 27 years. Party leaders attributed the win to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while underlining former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's defeat.

The BJP in Karnataka erupted in jubilation after their resounding victory in the Delhi assembly elections, marking a comeback after 27 years.

According to party leaders, this win signifies the public's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's leadership, along with BJP's strong organizational capabilities.

BJP State President B Y Vijayendra viewed the result as a significant setback for former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party, challenging their anti-corruption narrative.

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa congratulated the BJP national president J P Nadda for the party's achievement, acknowledging the support of loyal party workers.

Celebrations saw party members distribute sweets and burst crackers at the BJP state headquarters in Jagannath Bhavan.

