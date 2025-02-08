BJP's Delhi Triumph Under Modi's Leadership

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged victorious in the Delhi assembly elections, securing a strong comeback after 28 years. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attributed this success to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dedication of BJP workers.

According to the Election Commission, BJP gained a majority by winning 38 out of 70 seats and has a lead in 10 more. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi's ruling party for two terms since 2015, managed to win 17 seats and is leading in five additional seats.

Sarma expressed his enthusiasm on social media, stating that the 'immense blessing of the people' was a result of Modi's influential guidance. He emphasized the potential for the double engine government to elevate Delhi as one of the world's best cities under Modi's direction.

