Sandeep Dikshit Takes Sole Responsibility for Congress Defeat in New Delhi, BJP Celebrates Victory

Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit acknowledged responsibility for his defeat in New Delhi, thanking supporters. BJP celebrated its win, crediting Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Winning in 48 seats, BJP promises governmental priorities including anti-corruption efforts. With a low voter turnout, neither Congress nor AAP managed to overcome BJP's electoral dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:36 IST
Congress's Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit publicly conceded his defeat in New Delhi, attributing the loss solely to his own shortcomings. By taking to social media, Dikshit expressed gratitude towards Congress, its supporters, and the electorate for their unyielding support despite the outcome.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated a significant victory in the assembly elections, with Parvesh Verma emerging triumphant over former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Verma expressed confidence in the party's decision-making regarding the Chief Ministerial position and credited the success to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As BJP sets up its new government, it outlined priorities including a Special Investigation Team to address corruption, initiatives for pollution control, and improvements to the capital's infrastructure. With a voter turnout of approximately 60.54 percent, the political landscape saw BJP leading significantly with AAP trailing, and Congress failing to make an impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

