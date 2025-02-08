BJP's Resurgence in Delhi: Echoes Beyond the Capital
Jitendra Singh, Union Minister, highlights the BJP's landslide victory over AAP in Delhi, emphasizing the widespread 'Aam Aadmi' dissatisfaction with AAP, which could resonate in Punjab and beyond. Singh also inaugurated water supply projects in Kathua, underlining the Modi government's focus on infrastructure and economic development in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jitendra Singh attributed BJP's sweeping electoral success in Delhi to the growing discontent among the 'Aam Aadmi' with the Aam Aadmi Party. He suggested that the dissatisfaction would echo in other regions like Punjab.
While in Kathua, Singh inaugurated seven water supply schemes integrated into the larger Jal Jeevan Mission, benefiting thousands of local households, highlighting the government's efforts in addressing infrastructural challenges in Jammu and Kashmir.
Singh also emphasized significant projects such as the Chattergala tunnel and connectivity initiatives like the Delhi-Katra Expressway, both expected to transform the region's infrastructure and boost tourism and economic activity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
