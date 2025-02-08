Left Menu

BJP's Resurgence in Delhi: Echoes Beyond the Capital

Jitendra Singh, Union Minister, highlights the BJP's landslide victory over AAP in Delhi, emphasizing the widespread 'Aam Aadmi' dissatisfaction with AAP, which could resonate in Punjab and beyond. Singh also inaugurated water supply projects in Kathua, underlining the Modi government's focus on infrastructure and economic development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathua | Updated: 08-02-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 18:25 IST
BJP's Resurgence in Delhi: Echoes Beyond the Capital
Jitendra Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh attributed BJP's sweeping electoral success in Delhi to the growing discontent among the 'Aam Aadmi' with the Aam Aadmi Party. He suggested that the dissatisfaction would echo in other regions like Punjab.

While in Kathua, Singh inaugurated seven water supply schemes integrated into the larger Jal Jeevan Mission, benefiting thousands of local households, highlighting the government's efforts in addressing infrastructural challenges in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh also emphasized significant projects such as the Chattergala tunnel and connectivity initiatives like the Delhi-Katra Expressway, both expected to transform the region's infrastructure and boost tourism and economic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025