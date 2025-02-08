BJP's Resurgence in Delhi: Echoes Beyond the Capital

Union Minister Jitendra Singh attributed BJP's sweeping electoral success in Delhi to the growing discontent among the 'Aam Aadmi' with the Aam Aadmi Party. He suggested that the dissatisfaction would echo in other regions like Punjab.

While in Kathua, Singh inaugurated seven water supply schemes integrated into the larger Jal Jeevan Mission, benefiting thousands of local households, highlighting the government's efforts in addressing infrastructural challenges in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh also emphasized significant projects such as the Chattergala tunnel and connectivity initiatives like the Delhi-Katra Expressway, both expected to transform the region's infrastructure and boost tourism and economic activity.

