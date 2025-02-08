Congress Grapples with Poll Defeats in Delhi: A Call for Reinvention
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge acknowledged the party's failure to win any seats in the Delhi Assembly polls, despite efforts to challenge the ruling AAP. He emphasized the need for continued advocacy on key public issues and solidarity among Congress members.
- Country:
- India
In a frank acknowledgment of electoral challenges, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the party had successfully created a narrative against the AAP government in Delhi. However, this effort did not translate into votes, as Congress did not secure a single seat in the Assembly.
Kharge remarked on accepting the public verdict, vowing that the Congress would persist in advocating for important issues such as pollution, Yamuna river cleaning, and infrastructure development. He stressed the importance of staying connected with the public to regain their trust.
The outcome marks the third consecutive defeat for Congress in Delhi Assembly elections, highlighting a prolonged period of political drought for the party. Despite comprehensive campaigning, the party failed to make a mark, underscoring the need for strategic revisions and increased grassroots engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
