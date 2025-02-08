Left Menu

Congress Grapples with Poll Defeats in Delhi: A Call for Reinvention

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge acknowledged the party's failure to win any seats in the Delhi Assembly polls, despite efforts to challenge the ruling AAP. He emphasized the need for continued advocacy on key public issues and solidarity among Congress members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:26 IST
Congress Grapples with Poll Defeats in Delhi: A Call for Reinvention
elections
  • Country:
  • India

In a frank acknowledgment of electoral challenges, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the party had successfully created a narrative against the AAP government in Delhi. However, this effort did not translate into votes, as Congress did not secure a single seat in the Assembly.

Kharge remarked on accepting the public verdict, vowing that the Congress would persist in advocating for important issues such as pollution, Yamuna river cleaning, and infrastructure development. He stressed the importance of staying connected with the public to regain their trust.

The outcome marks the third consecutive defeat for Congress in Delhi Assembly elections, highlighting a prolonged period of political drought for the party. Despite comprehensive campaigning, the party failed to make a mark, underscoring the need for strategic revisions and increased grassroots engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025