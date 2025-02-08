Lebanon's New Government: A Fresh Start Amid Crisis
Lebanon forms its first full government since 2022 under new Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, aiming to address economic challenges and improve diplomatic ties. The government was formed amidst ongoing economic and security issues, marking a notable shift in leadership away from Hezbollah's influence and towards reform-oriented governance.
- Country:
- Lebanon
On Saturday, Lebanon inaugurated its first complete government since 2022, with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the helm.
President Joseph Aoun confirmed the move, accepting the outgoing caretaker government's resignation and appointing Salam's 24-member cabinet, evenly divided between Christian and Muslim sects. The new government emerges at a critical juncture, aiming to rebuild Lebanon's ravished southern region post-conflict with Israel and Hezbollah.
Facing a prolonged financial crisis, Salam is tasked with reforming the judiciary and stabilizing the economy. The shift in Lebanon's leadership aims to strengthen international ties and address longstanding power dynamics, notably reducing Hezbollah's influence within the government framework.

