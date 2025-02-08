Lebanon's New Government: A Fresh Start Amid Crisis

On Saturday, Lebanon inaugurated its first complete government since 2022, with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the helm.

President Joseph Aoun confirmed the move, accepting the outgoing caretaker government's resignation and appointing Salam's 24-member cabinet, evenly divided between Christian and Muslim sects. The new government emerges at a critical juncture, aiming to rebuild Lebanon's ravished southern region post-conflict with Israel and Hezbollah.

Facing a prolonged financial crisis, Salam is tasked with reforming the judiciary and stabilizing the economy. The shift in Lebanon's leadership aims to strengthen international ties and address longstanding power dynamics, notably reducing Hezbollah's influence within the government framework.

