Betrayal of Dreams: AAP's Defeat and the Fall of Alternative Politics

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) loss in Delhi polls incited criticism from Arvind Kejriwal's former allies, blaming his deviation from alternative politics for the defeat. Key figures like Anna Hazare and Yogendra Yadav cited corruption and unmet promises as central issues, marking a setback for Indian alternative politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:32 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party's recent defeat in the Delhi elections has sparked criticism from Arvind Kejriwal's former colleagues, who blame his departure from the original idea of alternative politics as a reason for the loss.

Veteran activist Anna Hazare accused Kejriwal of tarnishing AAP's image through alleged involvement in the liquor scam, contributing to the party's downfall. This sentiment was echoed by others within the movement, who lamented over the dreams shattered by unmet political promises.

Prominent figures, including Yogendra Yadav and Kumar Vishwas, reiterated that AAP's transition into traditional politics was a setback for those advocating for corruption-free governance. The BJP's return to power highlights a significant shift in Delhi's political landscape.

