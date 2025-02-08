Political Tumult as PTI Rallies Mark 'Black Day' Amid Arrests

Several leaders from Pakistan's opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), were arrested as the party conducted nationwide rallies on 'Black Day,' a protest against alleged electoral rigging in last year's general elections.

A main rally in Swabi, capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where PTI holds power, was organized despite prohibitions imposed by the Punjab authorities under Section 144 which bans public gatherings.

Amid heavy police presence, numerous PTI supporters were detained, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi's daughter. Meanwhile, ruling party members flouted the same restrictions, as tensions escalated with fresh accusations of human rights violations and political misconduct.

