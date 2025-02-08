BJP's Triumphant Return: A New Political Era in Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) roared back to power in Delhi's Assembly elections on Saturday after a 26-year hiatus, capturing 48 of 70 seats. This significant outcome signals the end of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 12-year hold over the capital.

Despite BJP's victory, its coalition partners, the Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), failed to secure any seats. JD(U)'s Shailendra Kumar and LJP(RV)'s Deepak Tanwar were unsuccessful in their contests against AAP incumbents.

In a notable upset, the BJP unseated key AAP figures including Arvind Kejriwal. The sweeping win underscores a major political realignment in Delhi's landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)