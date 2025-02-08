BJP's Triumphant Return: A New Political Era in Delhi
The BJP secured a significant victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, ending AAP's 12-year reign. Despite BJP's triumph, allies JD(U) and LJP(RV) did not win seats. Former AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, were unseated. BJP's win marks a political shift in Delhi after 26 years.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) roared back to power in Delhi's Assembly elections on Saturday after a 26-year hiatus, capturing 48 of 70 seats. This significant outcome signals the end of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 12-year hold over the capital.
Despite BJP's victory, its coalition partners, the Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), failed to secure any seats. JD(U)'s Shailendra Kumar and LJP(RV)'s Deepak Tanwar were unsuccessful in their contests against AAP incumbents.
In a notable upset, the BJP unseated key AAP figures including Arvind Kejriwal. The sweeping win underscores a major political realignment in Delhi's landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Police was playing crucial role to protect Arvind Kejriwal, BJP conspired to get it removed: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
CMs of Delhi, Punjab have written to EC to restore Punjab Police's security to Arvind Kejriwal; conduct audit of his security: Atishi.
Voter Roll Debate: Maharashtra's Controversial Assembly Election Results
Amit Shah Slams Arvind Kejriwal Over Unfulfilled Promises and Alleged Corruption
PM Modi has himself assured no existing welfare scheme for poor in Delhi will be discontinued but Arvind Kejriwal spreading lies: Amit Shah.