Iran's Supreme Leader Meets Hamas Chiefs: A Diplomatic Push
Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, held a meeting in Tehran with key Hamas leaders, Khalil al-Hayya and Muhammad Ismail Darwish. He praised the people of Gaza for their resilience against the Zionist regime and acknowledged Hamas officials' role in negotiating the ceasefire with Israel.
In a significant geopolitical development, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei held discussions with top Hamas leaders in Tehran, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.
During the meeting, Khamenei interacted with Khalil al-Hayya, the deputy chairman of Hamas' Political Bureau, and Muhammad Ismail Darwish, chairman of Hamas' Shura Council. The Supreme Leader lauded the people of Gaza for thwarting what he termed as the ambitions of the Zionist regime and its ally, America.
Khamenei took the opportunity to express gratitude towards Hamas officials for their strategic role in negotiating the recent ceasefire agreement with Israel, underscoring Iran's ongoing support for Palestinian leadership in maintaining sovereignty against external adversaries.
