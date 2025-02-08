Left Menu

BJP Eyes Punjab After Historic Delhi Win

Following BJP's decisive victory in Delhi, Punjab BJP leaders focus on removing AAP in upcoming elections. They claim the Punjab populace is disillusioned with Bhagwant Mann's governance. With renewed confidence, BJP aims to replicate Delhi's success and establish Modi's leadership in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-02-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:04 IST
BJP Eyes Punjab After Historic Delhi Win
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) considerable win in Delhi, leaders from the party's Punjab faction are setting their sights on the 2027 Punjab assembly elections. Their aim is to unseat the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), citing growing dissatisfaction with the state's current administration under Bhagwant Mann.

The BJP's Delhi triumph marks its return to power in the city after a 26-year gap, weakening AAP's leadership under Arvind Kejriwal. Tarun Chugh, BJP's national general secretary, emphasized the victory as a new chapter of growth, promising a significant shift in the political landscape with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm.

The Punjab BJP is optimistic about replicating Delhi's victory in Punjab, as stated by Sunil Jakhar. He urged Punjabis to embrace a shift similar to Delhi's, rallying the state to follow the broader national trend of supporting Modi's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025