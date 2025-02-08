BJP Eyes Punjab After Historic Delhi Win

In the wake of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) considerable win in Delhi, leaders from the party's Punjab faction are setting their sights on the 2027 Punjab assembly elections. Their aim is to unseat the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), citing growing dissatisfaction with the state's current administration under Bhagwant Mann.

The BJP's Delhi triumph marks its return to power in the city after a 26-year gap, weakening AAP's leadership under Arvind Kejriwal. Tarun Chugh, BJP's national general secretary, emphasized the victory as a new chapter of growth, promising a significant shift in the political landscape with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm.

The Punjab BJP is optimistic about replicating Delhi's victory in Punjab, as stated by Sunil Jakhar. He urged Punjabis to embrace a shift similar to Delhi's, rallying the state to follow the broader national trend of supporting Modi's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)