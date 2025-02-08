Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Bold Stance in Wayanad: Advocating for Democracy and Disaster Relief

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, accused the central government of undermining India's democracy. While addressing local leaders in Wayanad, she highlighted unresolved issues from landslides and wild animal conflicts. Vowing to continue her efforts, she aims to secure more funds and address tribal and tourism concerns.

Wayanad | Updated: 08-02-2025 21:06 IST
In a strong denunciation of the central government, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that efforts were being made to weaken India's Constitution and democracy. Speaking to leaders in Wayanad, she pointed out ongoing housing troubles stemming from past landslides.

Priyanka highlighted the human-animal conflict affecting livelihood in the district. Despite the government's delay in declaring the Wayanad landslides as a severe disaster, she hopes for more funds for victim rehabilitation and pledged to find innovative solutions in collaboration with local authorities.

Her agenda covers issues like lack of local medical facilities, and efforts to bolster tourism. Priyanka also engaged with community members, attended cultural festivals, and committed to addressing the human-animal conflicts and supporting the victims and their families.

