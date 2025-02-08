Political Dynamics and Electoral Challenges: Insights from CPI(ML) Leader

Dipankar Bhattacharya, the general secretary of CPI(ML) Liberation, highlighted the impact of incumbency on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, predicting a similar fate for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

In a conversation with reporters, Bhattacharya, a key member of the INDIA bloc, dismissed claims that Congress negatively affected AAP's vote share. He argued that a significant portion of voters who once supported AAP had swung towards the BJP.

Criticizing the electoral process, the CPI(ML) leader alleged misconduct and manipulation in Delhi elections similar to recent cases in Maharashtra, urging a reflection on these practices to preserve electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)