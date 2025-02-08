Left Menu

Political Dynamics and Electoral Challenges: Insights from CPI(ML) Leader

Dipankar Bhattacharya of CPI(ML) Liberation commented on the incumbency challenges faced by AAP in Delhi, predicting similar issues for BJP-led NDA in upcoming Bihar polls. He criticized the Election Commission for not addressing voter complaints and emphasized the importance of alliances in battling the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-02-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Dipankar Bhattacharya, the general secretary of CPI(ML) Liberation, highlighted the impact of incumbency on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, predicting a similar fate for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

In a conversation with reporters, Bhattacharya, a key member of the INDIA bloc, dismissed claims that Congress negatively affected AAP's vote share. He argued that a significant portion of voters who once supported AAP had swung towards the BJP.

Criticizing the electoral process, the CPI(ML) leader alleged misconduct and manipulation in Delhi elections similar to recent cases in Maharashtra, urging a reflection on these practices to preserve electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

