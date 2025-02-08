Left Menu

BJP Triumphs in Delhi as Anna Hazare Criticizes AAP's 'Corruption'

Following BJP's decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed Anna Hazare's criticism of AAP, highlighting their involvement in liquor and monetary controversies. Once seen as a torchbearer against corruption, AAP faces declining support and leadership challenges amid accusations of dishonesty and mismanagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Anna Hazare is likely to feel some relief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked on Saturday, after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered a defeat in the Delhi Assembly election. Since morning, Hazare had critiqued AAP over controversies involving liquor and money, highlighting his long-standing dissatisfaction with their conduct.

PM Modi noted Hazare's statements, emphasizing that AAP, born out of an anti-corruption movement, ironically became embroiled in corruption. He pointed out that top leaders, including the Chief Minister, faced jail over such charges, branding it a significant betrayal for Delhi.

He further articulated that the liquor scam tarnished Delhi's reputation, and alleged mismanagement in schools and hospitals hit the city's poorest hardest. The situation worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic when AAP was criticized for extravagant projects. The BJP's historic victory brought them back to power in Delhi after 27 years.

Earlier, Anna Hazare underscored the importance of the political candidates' integrity, pointing out AAP's neglect in maintaining their image led to decreased support. Hazare asserted that without maintaining one's character in politics, falling into controversies was inevitable, which ultimately impacted public perception and electoral outcomes.

Hazare stressed politicians must prove innocence against allegations, identifying a lack of this principle as a root cause of AAP's troubles. He remains distant from AAP, continuing his advocacy for transparency. BJP secured 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP's tally fell dramatically to 22, a steep decline from 2020's result.

(With inputs from agencies.)

