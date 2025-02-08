Protests and Arrests: PTI Marks 'Black Day' Amid Political Turmoil

In a dramatic turn of events on Saturday, several leaders from the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party, PTI, were arrested during rallies held to mark 'Black Day.' The protests aimed to denounce the alleged election rigging that tainted last year's general elections.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) organized its main demonstration in Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the party currently holds power. They urged their supporters to protest nationwide, challenging authorities who imposed restrictions under section 144 to curb such gatherings, notably in Punjab.

Amidst heavy police presence and despite prohibitory orders, hundreds of PTI workers took to the streets, leading to numerous arrests. The escalated tensions underscore the deep political divides within Pakistan, as both supporters and critics of the ruling party face off in a volatile national landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)