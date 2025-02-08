BJP's Musical Strategy Strikes Notes in Delhi Assembly Triumph

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved significant success in the Delhi Assembly elections, clinching 48 seats, a triumph bolstered substantially by its strategic use of campaign music.

Party MP Manoj Tiwari, a notable figure in the BJP's musical campaign, lent his voice to some of the most popular tracks, adding a musical flair that resonated with voters during the month-long election push.

The track 'Bahane Nahi Badlav Chahiye,' sung by Tiwari, emerged as a standout anthem, encapsulating the need for change and effectively supporting the BJP's critiques against the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party's administration in the national capital.

