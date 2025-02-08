Left Menu

Minister Criticizes Shackled Deportation: A Controversial Immigrant Journey

Union minister Ramdas Athawale criticized the deportation of illegal immigrants from the US to India in shackles, describing the treatment as wrong. He highlighted the country's developmental path under PM Modi and discussed budget allocations for defense, railways, and social justice initiatives, alongside tax relief measures for citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 08-02-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 23:26 IST
Minister Criticizes Shackled Deportation: A Controversial Immigrant Journey
immigrants
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale expressed his disapproval over the deportation of illegal immigrants from the United States to India, particularly criticizing their shackling during the journey. He stated the US should have avoided such treatment.

During a press conference, Athawale praised India's developmental trajectory under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the goals set for the country to become a developed nation by 2047. He shared details of the Union Budget, noting significant allocations for defense, railways, and social justice.

Highlighting economic relief, Athawale mentioned the tax exemption on incomes up to Rs 12 lakh. Additionally, India has formally communicated its concerns to the US about the conditions of the deported immigrants, seeking to address this matter in upcoming diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025