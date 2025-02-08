Minister Criticizes Shackled Deportation: A Controversial Immigrant Journey
Union minister Ramdas Athawale criticized the deportation of illegal immigrants from the US to India in shackles, describing the treatment as wrong. He highlighted the country's developmental path under PM Modi and discussed budget allocations for defense, railways, and social justice initiatives, alongside tax relief measures for citizens.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale expressed his disapproval over the deportation of illegal immigrants from the United States to India, particularly criticizing their shackling during the journey. He stated the US should have avoided such treatment.
During a press conference, Athawale praised India's developmental trajectory under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the goals set for the country to become a developed nation by 2047. He shared details of the Union Budget, noting significant allocations for defense, railways, and social justice.
Highlighting economic relief, Athawale mentioned the tax exemption on incomes up to Rs 12 lakh. Additionally, India has formally communicated its concerns to the US about the conditions of the deported immigrants, seeking to address this matter in upcoming diplomatic engagements.
