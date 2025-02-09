Left Menu

Global Tensions and Tragedies: From Mexico's Bus Crash to Iran's Protests

This coverage explores recent global events, including a deadly bus accident in Mexico, a significant earthquake near Honduras, protests against Iran's regime in Paris, escalating Congo conflict, North Korea's nuclear ambitions, Hamas-Israel tense dynamics, Modi's election win in Delhi, and immigration protests against Trump in Florida.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 05:23 IST
A severe traffic accident in southern Mexico has resulted in the death of 41 people, local authorities confirmed. The crash, involving a bus and a truck, occurred early Saturday morning.

North of Honduras experienced a substantial earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences. A tsunami warning had been issued by the U.S. Tsunami Warning System.

Thousands of dissidents rallied in Paris, encouraged by U.S. President Donald Trump's policies, demanding the overthrow of Iran's government. The protest was organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran, a group banned in Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

