Security Showdown: Trump Revokes Key Clearances

Former President Donald Trump has revoked security clearances for several key figures, including former Secretary of State Antony Blinken and former National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. This move follows his revocation of Joe Biden's clearance, highlighting the growing tensions in Washington's political landscape.

Updated: 09-02-2025 07:06 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 07:06 IST
Former President Donald Trump has taken the controversial step of revoking security clearances for several high-profile individuals, according to White House officials. This includes former Secretary of State Antony Blinken and former National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

The announcement came shortly after Trump's decision to revoke the security clearance of his predecessor, Joe Biden, thereby cutting off Biden's access to daily intelligence briefings. This action reflects the escalating division within Washington.

Among others affected by these revocations are Lisa Monaco, Deputy Attorney General during Biden's tenure, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, both of whom played significant roles in legal proceedings involving Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

