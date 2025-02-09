Security Showdown: Trump Revokes Key Clearances

Former President Donald Trump has taken the controversial step of revoking security clearances for several high-profile individuals, according to White House officials. This includes former Secretary of State Antony Blinken and former National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

The announcement came shortly after Trump's decision to revoke the security clearance of his predecessor, Joe Biden, thereby cutting off Biden's access to daily intelligence briefings. This action reflects the escalating division within Washington.

Among others affected by these revocations are Lisa Monaco, Deputy Attorney General during Biden's tenure, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, both of whom played significant roles in legal proceedings involving Trump.

