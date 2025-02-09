Trump's Offer to Rehouse Afrikaners Divides Opinions

The recent offer by U.S. President Donald Trump to provide asylum to white South Africans has ignited a mix of responses, as it touches on the sensitive issues of racial discrimination and land redistribution. Trump's initiative has been aimed at those who have faced alleged injustices under the current Black-majority rule.

This executive order coincides with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's move to redress historic land inequalities through an expropriation act. The law, championed by Ramaphosa, simplifies the state's ability to expropriate land in the public interest to rectify existing disparities. Trump's executive order offers resettlement in the U.S. for Afrikaners, a mostly white group descended from early European settlers.

However, the offer has not elicited an enthusiastic response from the Afrikaner community or white lobby groups. Organizations such as AfriForum have rejected the proposal, emphasizing cultural identity and dedication to South Africa. The South African government has dismissed Trump's actions as misleading, while local Afrikaners remain largely committed to solving their country's issues internally.

(With inputs from agencies.)