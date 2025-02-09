Trump's Complex Dance with Football: From High School to Super Bowl

Donald Trump has a long and complicated relationship with football, playing the sport as a student and owning a team during his business career. His presidential term saw friction with the NFL over player protests against racial injustice.

In a historic first, Trump is set to become the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl. His presence comes as the NFL decides to replace 'End Racism' slogans with 'Choose Love' amid debates about responses to his administration's policy moves.

While avoiding explicit favoritism, Trump has shared veiled support for the Kansas City Chiefs. His broader interest in sports is reflected in his golf course ownership and promotion of boxing matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)