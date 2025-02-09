Turmoil in Manipur: Chief Minister N Biren Singh Resigns Amidst Political Unrest

Chief Minister N Biren Singh of Manipur resigned on Sunday, submitting his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal, according to official sources.

In his resignation letter, Singh expressed honor in serving Manipur and gratitude to the central government for its support and development efforts. He called for continued actions to preserve the state's territorial integrity and address vital concerns, including illegal immigration and drug-related issues. Singh emphasized the need for a robust Free Movement Regime and border controls.

His resignation followed a meeting with MLAs from the BJP-led ruling alliance and came as the opposition Congress planned a no-confidence motion amidst ongoing ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives since May 2023. State BJP President A Sharda confirmed Singh's resignation was in the state's interest, reiterating the party's commitment to peace and development in Manipur.

