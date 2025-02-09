Left Menu

Turmoil in Manipur: Chief Minister N Biren Singh Resigns Amidst Political Unrest

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has resigned, citing ongoing unrest and calling for government intervention on critical issues, including border security and ethnic violence in the state. Singh expressed gratitude for past support and urged continued measures to maintain Manipur's integrity and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 09-02-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 19:52 IST
Turmoil in Manipur: Chief Minister N Biren Singh Resigns Amidst Political Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister N Biren Singh of Manipur resigned on Sunday, submitting his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal, according to official sources.

In his resignation letter, Singh expressed honor in serving Manipur and gratitude to the central government for its support and development efforts. He called for continued actions to preserve the state's territorial integrity and address vital concerns, including illegal immigration and drug-related issues. Singh emphasized the need for a robust Free Movement Regime and border controls.

His resignation followed a meeting with MLAs from the BJP-led ruling alliance and came as the opposition Congress planned a no-confidence motion amidst ongoing ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives since May 2023. State BJP President A Sharda confirmed Singh's resignation was in the state's interest, reiterating the party's commitment to peace and development in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025