Manipur Leadership Crisis: CM N Biren Singh Resigns Amid Ethnic Strife

Amid simmering discontent within the Manipur BJP, Chief Minister N Biren Singh tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, marking a significant political development.

Singh's resignation comes as controversy mounts over leaked audio clips that allegedly implicate him in the ongoing ethnic violence, raising questions about his leadership and reigniting political tensions.

As the state anticipates new leadership, the BJP aims to mitigate unrest and navigate toward stability, seeking to bridge ethnic divides in the region.

