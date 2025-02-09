Left Menu

Manipur Leadership Crisis: CM N Biren Singh Resigns Amid Ethnic Strife

Amid leadership tension within Manipur's BJP, Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned, sparking political upheaval. The governor accepted his resignation as controversy swirled over leaked audio implicating Singh in ethnic violence. As a fresh leadership decision looms, the BJP hopes to restore stability and peace in the troubled state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 09-02-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 21:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amid simmering discontent within the Manipur BJP, Chief Minister N Biren Singh tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, marking a significant political development.

Singh's resignation comes as controversy mounts over leaked audio clips that allegedly implicate him in the ongoing ethnic violence, raising questions about his leadership and reigniting political tensions.

As the state anticipates new leadership, the BJP aims to mitigate unrest and navigate toward stability, seeking to bridge ethnic divides in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

