Political Insights: Rajasthan CM Foresees Congress Downfall

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma stated on Sunday that he had anticipated the Congress party's failure to secure any seats in the recent Delhi Assembly elections.

Speaking at the 32nd National Adhiveshan of Dhakad Mahasabha in Kota, Sharma accused the Congress of not prioritizing the welfare of youth, women, and farmers during its 70-year governance. He was joined by Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla, who emphasized the significance of agricultural prosperity for national development.

Birla urged farmers to partner with agricultural scientists for innovation, commending the Dhakad community's scientific and innovative farming approaches, as well as their sense of discipline, nationalism, spirituality, and social responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)