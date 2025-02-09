Left Menu

Egypt to Host Emergency Arab Summit Amid Tensions Over Trump's Proposal

Egypt announced it will host an emergency Arab summit on February 27 to address tensions arising from US President Donald Trump's initiative to resettle Palestinians from Gaza. The proposal has provoked strong reactions from Arab nations, including Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, with key leaders dismissing the plan.

On Sunday, Egypt declared its plans to lead an emergency Arab summit on February 27. The meeting seeks to address the tensions sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to resettle Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

President Trump's suggestion, made during a White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week, has ignited a wave of disapproval across the Arab world. Arab nations, including Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, have expressed strong opposition, viewing the proposal as a threat to regional stability.

Both Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Jordanian King Abdullah II quickly dismissed Trump's call. Despite Trump's confidence that Arab leaders would eventually accept the idea, diplomatic rifts have widened. Egypt's Foreign Ministry announced it will host the Arab League summit in Cairo, following high-level discussions, including interactions with the state of Palestine, to deliberate on the Palestinian issue.

