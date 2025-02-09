Ceasefire in Gaza: A Delicate Balance

Israeli forces withdrew from a key corridor in Gaza on Sunday, signaling a tentative adherence to the fragile ceasefire agreement, according to Israeli officials and Hamas representatives. The situation remains precarious as parties struggle to extend the ceasefire and negotiate further hostage releases.

The release of three emaciated hostages on Saturday has increased domestic pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to sustain the truce instead of resuming hostilities. Despite sending a delegation to Qatar for talks, progress on the deal's second phase remains limited, leaving further hostage exchanges unresolved.

Amid regional tensions, an Israeli military operation in the West Bank has intensified, with civilian casualties reported. The ceasefire, initiated on January 19, offers a glimmer of hope for peace in the war-torn Middle East, yet remains highly fragile.

(With inputs from agencies.)