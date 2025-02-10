Zelenskiy's Stance: Beyond Trump's Quick Fix, Ensuring Lasting Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on former U.S. President Donald Trump to outline a peace plan that not only ends the ongoing war with Russia but also prevents future aggression from Moscow. Zelenskiy's remarks were made during an interview broadcast on Sunday.

He emphasized that Ukraine requires reliable security guarantees from Western allies like the United States and the European Union before engaging in any discussions with Russia. Zelenskiy stressed the need for a plan that ensures Russia and its leaders cannot easily resume hostilities against Ukraine.

Additionally, Zelenskiy reiterated his stance against holding elections during wartime, as it could jeopardize the country's security. His comments come as Trump plans potential talks with Zelenskiy to discuss a resolution to the conflict, a move Trump suggested over the weekend despite the Kremlin's lack of confirmation.

