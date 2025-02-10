Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Stance: Beyond Trump's Quick Fix, Ensuring Lasting Peace

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy demands a peace plan from Donald Trump that ceases war and prevents future Russian aggression. He insists on security guarantees from the West for talks. Zelenskiy refuses wartime elections, emphasizing the necessity of martial law for national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 01:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 01:13 IST
Zelenskiy's Stance: Beyond Trump's Quick Fix, Ensuring Lasting Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on former U.S. President Donald Trump to outline a peace plan that not only ends the ongoing war with Russia but also prevents future aggression from Moscow. Zelenskiy's remarks were made during an interview broadcast on Sunday.

He emphasized that Ukraine requires reliable security guarantees from Western allies like the United States and the European Union before engaging in any discussions with Russia. Zelenskiy stressed the need for a plan that ensures Russia and its leaders cannot easily resume hostilities against Ukraine.

Additionally, Zelenskiy reiterated his stance against holding elections during wartime, as it could jeopardize the country's security. His comments come as Trump plans potential talks with Zelenskiy to discuss a resolution to the conflict, a move Trump suggested over the weekend despite the Kremlin's lack of confirmation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts Over Allocation of Education Funds in Tamil Nadu

Controversy Erupts Over Allocation of Education Funds in Tamil Nadu

 India
2
Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

 Thailand
3
Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

 India
4
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025