Musk's Mission: Billion-Dollar Audit at the Pentagon Sparks Debate

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Elon Musk is set to conduct a massive audit at the Pentagon, with expectations of uncovering billions in fraud and abuse, mirroring Trump's critical stance on federal spending inefficiencies.

The Pentagon, with a budget nearing $1 trillion annually, has been a focal point of longstanding criticism over wastefulness. Trump's push comes amid recent defense budget authorizations approaching $895 billion, although it faces pushback on legal grounds and concerns over security risks.

Musk's engagement, branded by the White House as a special government role, is clouded by potential conflicts of interest due to existing Pentagon contracts. Despite bipartisan concerns, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz stresses the necessity of business-minded reforms, particularly in Pentagon's shipbuilding and acquisition processes.

