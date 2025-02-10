Trump's Intricate Dance: Politics and Power Amid Sports and Governance

In an unprecedented move, U.S. President Donald Trump attended the Super Bowl, becoming the first sitting president to do so in person. Despite his tumultuous relationship with the NFL, Trump's presence at the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles caught national attention.

In a separate development, Trump revealed plans for Elon Musk to lead a comprehensive audit of the Pentagon, expecting to uncover significant wastage. A federal judge temporarily barred Musk's team from accessing sensitive government payment systems following legal challenges by Democratic attorneys general.

Meanwhile, Trump's executive orders and agency appointments have triggered disruptions across various sectors, from the healthcare system to consumer financial protection and international aid programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)