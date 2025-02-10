Left Menu

Pentagon Press Shakeup: Media Rotation Controversy

The U.S. Defense Department has doubled the number of news organizations that must vacate Pentagon office spaces under a new media rotation program. The move has resulted in incoming outlets seen as conservative gaining access, prompting controversy among the press corps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 05:46 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 05:46 IST
The U.S. Defense Department announced an expansion of its media rotation program, requiring more news organizations to vacate their Pentagon offices. Now, CNN, the Washington Post, the Hill, and the War Zone must relinquish their space for new outlets.

This marks the second wave of media changes, following the removal of the New York Times, NBC News, Politico, and National Public Radio. Incoming outlets, often seen as conservative, include the New York Post and Newsmax.

The Pentagon Press Association has expressed shock and disappointment at the decision, which increases the number of affected organizations from four to eight, sparking debate within the press community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

