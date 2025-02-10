Controversy Brews Over Nippon Steel's Bid for U.S. Steel

Nippon Steel's aspirations to expand globally by acquiring U.S. Steel have hit a political snag, as President Trump declared no foreign entity should hold a majority stake. On Sunday, Trump emphasized a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, aggravating the delicate transaction climate.

Last Friday, Trump's unexpected softer tone labeled Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion move as an 'investment' rather than an outright purchase. The Japanese conglomerate pursued this acquisition over a year, consistently facing obstacles, and now awaits further discussions involving Trump and Nippon Steel's leadership.

Compounding the situation, there are legal ambiguities regarding the nature of acquisition versus investment. While Trump plans to engage directly with Nippon Steel's executives, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba noted necessary emphasis on U.S. Steel's American identity. The firm remains embroiled in lawsuits challenging policy decisions that blocked previous acquisition attempts.

