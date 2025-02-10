Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Nippon Steel's Bid for U.S. Steel

Japan's Nippon Steel faces hurdles in acquiring U.S. Steel amidst U.S. political objections. President Trump states acquisitions cannot involve majority foreign ownership, suggesting investment instead. The situation clouds Nippon's global ambitions, with ongoing legal challenges against previous decisions blocking the bid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 06:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 06:52 IST
Nippon Steel's aspirations to expand globally by acquiring U.S. Steel have hit a political snag, as President Trump declared no foreign entity should hold a majority stake. On Sunday, Trump emphasized a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, aggravating the delicate transaction climate.

Last Friday, Trump's unexpected softer tone labeled Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion move as an 'investment' rather than an outright purchase. The Japanese conglomerate pursued this acquisition over a year, consistently facing obstacles, and now awaits further discussions involving Trump and Nippon Steel's leadership.

Compounding the situation, there are legal ambiguities regarding the nature of acquisition versus investment. While Trump plans to engage directly with Nippon Steel's executives, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba noted necessary emphasis on U.S. Steel's American identity. The firm remains embroiled in lawsuits challenging policy decisions that blocked previous acquisition attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

