Nicaragua's Clash with the Vatican: Tensions Rise Amidst Harsh Accusations

Nicaragua's government launched a scathing attack on the Vatican, labeling it 'depraved' and 'pedophile' in a statement on Sunday. This comes in the wake of an EWTN interview featuring exiled Nicaraguan Bishop Rolando Alvarez, a vocal critic of President Daniel Ortega.

This marks one of the Ortega administration's harshest criticisms yet, accusing the Catholic Church of undermining the government. With nearly 50 priests and nuns expelled, analysts caution that the heightened tensions pose significant challenges for religious figures still in Nicaragua, dampening prospects for reconciliation with the Holy See.

Bishop Alvarez, appearing on television for the first time since his release from detention, expressed gratitude for his recovery and hope for Nicaraguans. Meanwhile, the papacy, through Pope Francis, urged Catholics to seek a respectful dialogue, aiming for peaceful resolutions.

