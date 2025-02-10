Left Menu

Nicaragua's Clash with the Vatican: Tensions Rise Amidst Harsh Accusations

Nicaragua's government harshly criticized the Vatican following an interview with exiled Bishop Rolando Alvarez. Tensions have escalated, potentially putting more pressure on Catholic clergy in Nicaragua. The government accused the Vatican of aligning with negative forces and made severe allegations against the state.

Updated: 10-02-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 08:57 IST
Nicaragua's Clash with the Vatican: Tensions Rise Amidst Harsh Accusations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nicaragua's government launched a scathing attack on the Vatican, labeling it 'depraved' and 'pedophile' in a statement on Sunday. This comes in the wake of an EWTN interview featuring exiled Nicaraguan Bishop Rolando Alvarez, a vocal critic of President Daniel Ortega.

This marks one of the Ortega administration's harshest criticisms yet, accusing the Catholic Church of undermining the government. With nearly 50 priests and nuns expelled, analysts caution that the heightened tensions pose significant challenges for religious figures still in Nicaragua, dampening prospects for reconciliation with the Holy See.

Bishop Alvarez, appearing on television for the first time since his release from detention, expressed gratitude for his recovery and hope for Nicaraguans. Meanwhile, the papacy, through Pope Francis, urged Catholics to seek a respectful dialogue, aiming for peaceful resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

