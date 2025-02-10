Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

In Manipur, political turbulence took a pivotal turn with the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of acting hastily, asserting that the ruling party preempted a no-confidence motion by opposition factions.

Biren Singh stepped down after tendering his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, ending nearly two years of escalating violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities. This unrest followed a Manipur High Court order urging the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribes list, triggering tension on May 3, 2023.

Singh, alongside several BJP leaders, expressed gratitude for his time in office and acknowledged the Central government's involvement in various developmental projects. However, opposition figure Rahul Gandhi has squarely blamed Singh and PM Modi for fostering division, highlighting the political and social strains in Manipur.

