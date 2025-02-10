Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation, according to Congress MP Manickam Tagore, came under pressure as BJP acted swiftly just ahead of a no-confidence motion by opposition parties. The ongoing unrest in Manipur, fuelled by communal tensions, prompted Singh's departure amid regional and national scrutiny.
- Country:
- India
In Manipur, political turbulence took a pivotal turn with the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of acting hastily, asserting that the ruling party preempted a no-confidence motion by opposition factions.
Biren Singh stepped down after tendering his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, ending nearly two years of escalating violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities. This unrest followed a Manipur High Court order urging the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribes list, triggering tension on May 3, 2023.
Singh, alongside several BJP leaders, expressed gratitude for his time in office and acknowledged the Central government's involvement in various developmental projects. However, opposition figure Rahul Gandhi has squarely blamed Singh and PM Modi for fostering division, highlighting the political and social strains in Manipur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
- Chief Minister
- resignation
- BJP
- violence
- Meitei
- Kuki
- opposition
- no-confidence
- Rahul Gandhi
ALSO READ
UNHCR Raises Alarm as Violence in Eastern DRC Escalates: Over 400,000 Displaced in 2025
Political Showdown: Ex-BJP MLA vs. Independent MLA Erupts in Violence
Escalating Violence: Tragic Losses in Nigeria's Battle Against Insurgency
Social Platforms Unblocked in South Sudan Amid Violence Concerns
Violence Erupts Amid Ceasefire Tensions in Southern Lebanon