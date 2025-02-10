Left Menu

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation, according to Congress MP Manickam Tagore, came under pressure as BJP acted swiftly just ahead of a no-confidence motion by opposition parties. The ongoing unrest in Manipur, fuelled by communal tensions, prompted Singh's departure amid regional and national scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 12:41 IST
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions
Congress MP Manickam Tagore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Manipur, political turbulence took a pivotal turn with the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of acting hastily, asserting that the ruling party preempted a no-confidence motion by opposition factions.

Biren Singh stepped down after tendering his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, ending nearly two years of escalating violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities. This unrest followed a Manipur High Court order urging the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribes list, triggering tension on May 3, 2023.

Singh, alongside several BJP leaders, expressed gratitude for his time in office and acknowledged the Central government's involvement in various developmental projects. However, opposition figure Rahul Gandhi has squarely blamed Singh and PM Modi for fostering division, highlighting the political and social strains in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
2
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
3
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025