Bihar Amidst Political Crossfire: Double-Engine Growth and Budget Controversies
Bihar's political scene heats up as the state's development under the 'double-engine' government is praised by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, while RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticizes the lack of a special package for Bihar in the Union Budget 2025, calling it inadequate for the state's needs.
Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha declared on Monday that Bihar is thriving under the 'double-engine' governance, predicting a decisive victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming state Assembly elections compared to Delhi. Sanjay Jha attributed the state's progress to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership of the past two decades, enhancing Bihar's public perception.
Jha said, 'Tejashwi Yadav acknowledges that Bihar's residents reject a return to previous conditions witnessed during his tenure. The double-engine government is propelling Bihar forward, ensuring an improved outcome for the NDA.' With elections slated for November, the Union Budget spotlighted Bihar, promising significant infrastructure projects, including the expansion of Patna Airport and the construction of new airports and a canal project in the Mithilanchal region.
However, the Union Budget spurred controversy, with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav lambasting it as 'unfair' for lacking a special package for Bihar. At a press conference in Vaishali, Yadav charged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with failing to advocate for the state's interests despite his alliance with the ruling BJP.
