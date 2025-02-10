China Criticizes Japan-U.S. Statement on Taiwan

China's foreign ministry lodged a formal complaint to Japan on Monday following negative references to China in a joint statement by U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The complaint, which was routed through the Department of Asian Affairs Director-General Liu Jinsong to the Japanese embassy, expressed "stern representations" and "strong dissatisfaction" over the statement that criticized China's military actions.

The White House statement from the Japan-U.S. meeting opposed China's actions in the South and East China Seas, advocated for peace across the Taiwan Strait, and supported Taiwan's international engagement, which China views as interference in its internal affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)