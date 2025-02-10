China Criticizes Japan-U.S. Statement on Taiwan
China's foreign ministry has lodged a complaint to Japan regarding negative references in a recent Japan-U.S. statement. The joint statement opposed China's military actions and supported Taiwan. China sees it as interference in its internal affairs, while Taiwan welcomes the communique.
China's foreign ministry lodged a formal complaint to Japan on Monday following negative references to China in a joint statement by U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
The complaint, which was routed through the Department of Asian Affairs Director-General Liu Jinsong to the Japanese embassy, expressed "stern representations" and "strong dissatisfaction" over the statement that criticized China's military actions.
The White House statement from the Japan-U.S. meeting opposed China's actions in the South and East China Seas, advocated for peace across the Taiwan Strait, and supported Taiwan's international engagement, which China views as interference in its internal affairs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Japan
- U.S.
- statement
- Taiwan
- foreign ministry
- interference
- military actions
- peace
- stability
ALSO READ
Significant 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan
Harmony Plea: Taiwan's Political Tug-of-War
Justice Department Shakeup Raises Concerns Over Political Interference
U.S.-Taiwan Semiconductor Synergy: A Win-Win Scenario Amid Tariff Tensions
Taiwan's Budget Standoff: A Call for Harmony Amid Political Divide