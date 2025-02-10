Left Menu

China Criticizes Japan-U.S. Statement on Taiwan

China's foreign ministry has lodged a complaint to Japan regarding negative references in a recent Japan-U.S. statement. The joint statement opposed China's military actions and supported Taiwan. China sees it as interference in its internal affairs, while Taiwan welcomes the communique.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 14:36 IST
China Criticizes Japan-U.S. Statement on Taiwan
Representative Image Image Credit:

China's foreign ministry lodged a formal complaint to Japan on Monday following negative references to China in a joint statement by U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The complaint, which was routed through the Department of Asian Affairs Director-General Liu Jinsong to the Japanese embassy, expressed "stern representations" and "strong dissatisfaction" over the statement that criticized China's military actions.

The White House statement from the Japan-U.S. meeting opposed China's actions in the South and East China Seas, advocated for peace across the Taiwan Strait, and supported Taiwan's international engagement, which China views as interference in its internal affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
2
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025