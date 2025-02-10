Left Menu

Congress at Crossroads: Uncertainty Over Coalition Strategy

In the aftermath of another electoral defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls, Congress leader Tariq Anwar calls for a clear strategy on coalition politics and demands fundamental organizational changes. The party is under pressure to improve ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Updated: 10-02-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:01 IST
Congress at Crossroads: Uncertainty Over Coalition Strategy
Following its third consecutive loss in the Delhi Assembly polls, the Congress party finds itself at a critical juncture. Senior leader Tariq Anwar emphasizes the need for a decisive approach towards coalition politics and advocates for substantial organizational reforms.

Anwar, representing Bihar's Katihar in Parliament, voiced his concerns in a Hindi post on social media platform X, urging the party to clarify its political strategy amidst ongoing challenges.

Despite the grim results, with Congress failing to secure a single seat, a slight two percent increase in the vote share offers faint consolation. The party now shifts focus to the Bihar Assembly polls, where it is aligned with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

