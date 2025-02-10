Left Menu

Manipur Leadership Shake-Up: Biren Singh Resigns Amid Community Tensions

Biren Singh, Manipur's Chief Minister, has resigned amid ongoing tensions between the Kuki and Meitei communities. The BJP's state MLA, Y Khemchand Singh, expressed commitment to following the party's high command decision, prioritizing state normalcy. The NPP withdrew support, citing his leadership's failure to restore peace, but maintains alliance with NDA.

Updated: 10-02-2025 15:16 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of Biren Singh's resignation as Manipur's Chief Minister, BJP MLA Y Khemchand Singh emphasized the party's commitment to the high command's decision-making. Highlighting the need for stability, Singh underscored efforts to restore peace between the Kuki and Meitei communities.

Support for the NDA alliance remains strong despite the National Peoples' Party (NPP) withdrawing backing from Singh's government. NPP working president Sheikh Noorul Hassan highlighted the chief minister's inability to secure peace as the reason for their withdrawal, yet reaffirmed cooperative intentions with the BJP for Manipur's stability within the NDA framework.

Singh formally resigned to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, expressing gratitude for previous government support. His departure follows violent clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, triggered by a court-directed rally regarding tribal status considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

