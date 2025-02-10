Left Menu

AIADMK Inaugurates New Office in Delhi: A Tribute to Legacy

AIADMK's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the party's new office in Delhi named after MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. The office, costing approximately Rs 10 crore, spans 13,020 sq ft and began construction in 2015. Leaders joined the virtual ceremony from the party headquarters.

Updated: 10-02-2025 15:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday launched the party's new office in Delhi, named in honor of the iconic leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

The office, a substantial 13,020 sq ft building costing around Rs 10 crore, highlights the party's dedication to their legacy. It began construction in October 2015 during Jayalalithaa's tenure as general secretary.

Leaders including SP Velumani, P Thangamani, and Pollachi V Jayaraman attended the virtual inauguration via video conferencing from the party headquarters, where sweets were distributed among party workers. The land was transferred by the Central government in February 2012, marking a significant step in AIADMK's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

