China's Call for Dalai Lama's Return|A Dialog of Conditions

China has suggested it is open to negotiating the future of the Dalai Lama provided he aligns with Beijing's view of Tibet and Taiwan as integral parts of China. However, the Tibetan parliament-in-exile, based in India, has dismissed these preconditions.

The foreign ministry in China, represented by spokesperson Guo Jiakun, outlined the conditions as necessary for any discussion, following the death of the Dalai Lama's brother, Gyalo Thondup. Meanwhile, Tibetan sides stress the importance of historical integrity and peaceful dialogue.

Amid the 90th birthday of the Nobel laureate, who expressed a desire to return to Tibet potentially, talks have stalled. The critical focus remains on the succession issue, with an expected clarification due soon from the Dalai Lama himself.

(With inputs from agencies.)