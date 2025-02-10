Left Menu

China's Call for Dalai Lama's Return|A Dialog of Conditions

China has expressed willingness to discuss the Dalai Lama's future if he agrees to acknowledge Tibet and Taiwan as parts of China. The Tibetan parliament-in-exile rejected these conditions, emphasizing historical accuracy and peaceful solutions. Talks remain stagnant, as the Dalai Lama nears his 90th birthday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:06 IST
Dalai Lama

China has suggested it is open to negotiating the future of the Dalai Lama provided he aligns with Beijing's view of Tibet and Taiwan as integral parts of China. However, the Tibetan parliament-in-exile, based in India, has dismissed these preconditions.

The foreign ministry in China, represented by spokesperson Guo Jiakun, outlined the conditions as necessary for any discussion, following the death of the Dalai Lama's brother, Gyalo Thondup. Meanwhile, Tibetan sides stress the importance of historical integrity and peaceful dialogue.

Amid the 90th birthday of the Nobel laureate, who expressed a desire to return to Tibet potentially, talks have stalled. The critical focus remains on the succession issue, with an expected clarification due soon from the Dalai Lama himself.

