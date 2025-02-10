Left Menu

New Gas Supply Scheme to Transdniestria: A February Breakthrough

Moldova's Prime Minister announces a new scheme for gas shipments to the separatist region of Transdniestria, potentially starting as soon as February 13. A Hungarian company is set to supply the gas, funded by a Russian loan, according to the region's leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:11 IST
In a significant development, Moldova's Prime Minister, Dorin Recean, has revealed plans for a new gas shipment initiative targeting the country's separatist Transdniestria region. These shipments could commence as early as February 13.

The announcement aligns with a recent declaration from the breakaway region's leader, suggesting that a Hungarian enterprise is poised to supply the gas. This move signifies a pivotal shift in the region's energy strategy.

Moreover, the gas flows will be underpinned by financial backing from a Russian loan, underlining the geopolitical complexities as Moldova and Transdniestria navigate energy dependencies.

