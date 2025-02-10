New Gas Supply Scheme to Transdniestria: A February Breakthrough

In a significant development, Moldova's Prime Minister, Dorin Recean, has revealed plans for a new gas shipment initiative targeting the country's separatist Transdniestria region. These shipments could commence as early as February 13.

The announcement aligns with a recent declaration from the breakaway region's leader, suggesting that a Hungarian enterprise is poised to supply the gas. This move signifies a pivotal shift in the region's energy strategy.

Moreover, the gas flows will be underpinned by financial backing from a Russian loan, underlining the geopolitical complexities as Moldova and Transdniestria navigate energy dependencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)