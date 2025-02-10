Left Menu

Transatlantic Tariffs Tangle

The European Commission criticizes the U.S. for proposing unjustified reciprocal tariffs on steel and aluminum, calling them unwarranted. This statement was made during a daily briefing and highlights ongoing tensions concerning trade measures between the U.S. and Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:16 IST
Transatlantic Tariffs Tangle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission has officially criticized recent tariff proposals by Washington, labeling them as unwarranted. The critique specifically targets proposed reciprocal tariffs on steel and aluminum that the U.S. administration is considering.

During a daily briefing, a Commission spokesperson made a firm statement, expressing the belief that none of the potential trade measures proposed by the U.S. hold legitimate justification.

This development underscores the strained trade relations between the United States and Europe, with both sides grappling for a fair ground amid ongoing economic conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025