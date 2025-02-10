Transatlantic Tariffs Tangle

The European Commission has officially criticized recent tariff proposals by Washington, labeling them as unwarranted. The critique specifically targets proposed reciprocal tariffs on steel and aluminum that the U.S. administration is considering.

During a daily briefing, a Commission spokesperson made a firm statement, expressing the belief that none of the potential trade measures proposed by the U.S. hold legitimate justification.

This development underscores the strained trade relations between the United States and Europe, with both sides grappling for a fair ground amid ongoing economic conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)