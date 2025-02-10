Political Turmoil: AAP Faces Internal Dissent in Punjab

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its critique against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab. On Monday, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh asserted that the "countdown for Bhagwant Mann's government has already started." This comes amid growing rumors of discontent within AAP's Punjab unit following their defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Amidst the political uproar, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal plans to meet with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, state ministers, and MLAs in Delhi on Tuesday. Chugh claimed the people of Punjab are disillusioned with the current AAP government, highlighting their failure to address key issues like the liquor and sand mafias.

Speculation about internal party dissent continues to swirl, drawing parallels to the 2022 political scenario in Maharashtra. Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav suggested that Punjab could witness a similar uprising, indicating potential shifts in the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)