Global Headlines Unveil Trade Tensions and Political Drama

Amidst escalating tensions, the U.S.'s decision to freeze foreign funding is hampering efforts to investigate alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine. Over 140,000 cases have been opened since the 2022 invasion, but funding halts threaten progress in these investigations.

On the trade front, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly planning tariff cuts before his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump's administration is set to introduce 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, potentially igniting a trade war.

Meanwhile, international relations remain strained as Russia launches drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, causing casualties and damage. In parallel, China's marriage rate plummeting raises concerns over its declining birthrate. Ecuador's presidential race tightens as economic and political developments unfold globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)