Tensions Flare: Soldier Injured in Cross-LoC Gunfire

An army soldier was critically injured by gunfire along the Line of Control in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred at a forward post in the Kalal area. Initial reports suggest gunfire came from across the LoC. The troops retaliated, enhancing security in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:01 IST
  • India

An army soldier stationed at a forward post in the Kalal area of Nowshera sector, Rajouri district, was critically injured on Monday due to gunfire from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported.

The soldier was swiftly taken to a military hospital as preliminary investigations revealed that the attack commenced around 2.40 pm from beyond the LoC.

Earlier incidents included a February 8 assault on an army patrol by terrorists from forests across the LoC in Keri sector. In response, Indian troops fired back, and security measures were intensified to thwart infiltration attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

