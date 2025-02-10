Cyprus Leaders Set for Pivotal UN Meeting to Bridge Decades-Long Divide

The leaders of Cyprus, divided along ethnic lines, are poised to engage in a significant UN-led meeting aimed at reopening formal peace discussions, after an eight-year pause. The meeting, slated for March, aspires to narrow the broader disputes that have long separated the Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and the Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

Both leaders met separately with UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo, laying the groundwork for impending discussions. Cypriot representatives from Greece, Turkiye, and the United Kingdom, designated as Cyprus' guarantors, will also attend. The talks will operate under the auspices of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who remains committed to progressing formal negotiations despite past stalemates.

Debate continues regarding the proposed two-state solution advocated by Turkish Cypriots, which demands sovereign equality and a matched international standing with Greek Cypriots. This proposal exposes the rift, as Greek Cypriots refuse solutions that would formalize existing separations or allow a Turkish military presence post-settlement.

