Mamata Banerjee: TMC to Go Solo in 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will contest the 2026 state assembly elections independently, excluding any coalition with the Congress or other parties. She expressed confidence in securing a two-thirds majority and warned against dividing anti-BJP votes at the national level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 21:32 IST
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will contest the 2026 assembly elections without forming a coalition with the Congress or any other party, according to sources from TMC.

Addressing TMC lawmakers before the Assembly's budget session, Banerjee expressed confidence in winning the upcoming elections with a two-thirds majority. She criticized the Congress for not supporting the AAP in Delhi and vice versa in Haryana, leading to BJP victories in both states.

Banerjee emphasized the need for like-minded parties to unite against the BJP at the national level to prevent vote division. The TMC chief cautioned her MLAs to remain vigilant against potential voter list tampering and announced changes in the party's organizational structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

