Trump's Controversial Plan for Gaza Ownership Sparks International Debate

President Donald Trump proposed a plan that would prevent Palestinians in Gaza from returning to their territory, envisioning US control over Gaza and transforming it into a 'real estate development.' His stance has sparked substantial criticism from Arab nations involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:10 IST
President Donald Trump has proposed a controversial plan denying Palestinians in Gaza the right to return, suggesting U.S. ownership of the territory. The plan, which views Gaza as a future 'real estate development,' contradicts statements from other U.S. officials who described it as a temporary solution.

In a recent interview with FOX News, Trump stated unequivocally that Gazans would not return to their land, as he increased pressure on allies like Jordan and Egypt to accommodate Palestinian refugees. His statement has been met with sharp criticism from Arab nations, highlighting concerns about security and the implications for the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Although Trump hinted at using U.S. troops to secure Gaza, he maintained that no American funds would finance its reconstruction. The proposal's reception will be further tested as Trump prepares to meet with Jordan's King Abdullah II, amid ongoing international scrutiny.

