Trump Proposes Permanent Resettlement for Displaced Palestinians
Donald Trump proposed a plan for displaced Palestinians to be resettled permanently outside Gaza, rather than returning. He suggested a potential agreement with Jordan and Egypt to accommodate them, emphasizing the benefits of better housing. This proposal diverges from the traditional right of return policy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:23 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a new proposal unveiled during an interview with Fox News, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Palestinians would not return to Gaza but instead be resettled permanently elsewhere.
Trump indicated he is confident in striking a deal with neighboring countries Jordan and Egypt to accept the displaced individuals and provide improved living conditions.
This controversial stance marks a shift from the customary right of return doctrine and plays into broader geopolitical negotiations concerning U.S. foreign aid allocations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
