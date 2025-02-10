Trump Proposes Permanent Resettlement for Displaced Palestinians

In a new proposal unveiled during an interview with Fox News, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Palestinians would not return to Gaza but instead be resettled permanently elsewhere.

Trump indicated he is confident in striking a deal with neighboring countries Jordan and Egypt to accept the displaced individuals and provide improved living conditions.

This controversial stance marks a shift from the customary right of return doctrine and plays into broader geopolitical negotiations concerning U.S. foreign aid allocations.

