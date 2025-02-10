Left Menu

Historic Moves: Telangana Congress Redefines Governance with Jobs, Surveys, and Investment

The Telangana Congress government has significantly impacted the state by filling over 56,000 jobs, conducting a historic caste survey, and beginning SC categorisation. This administration has also attracted substantial investments in just 14 months since taking office, as announced by PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

In a significant stride, the Telangana Congress government, in power for just over a year, has managed to fill more than 56,000 job vacancies, marking an unprecedented achievement in the state's employment landscape. PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud highlighted these accomplishments on Monday, underscoring the administration's commitment to its promises.

During a rally in Karimnagar, Goud, accompanied by several state ministers, emphasized the party's dedication to progressive policies. The event aimed to garner support for Narender Reddy, Congress candidate in the upcoming MLC elections for the Medak-Nizamabad-Karimnagar-Adilabad Graduates' constituency.

The government's tenure has been marked by not only job fulfillment but also by conducting a historic caste survey and initiating the SC categorisation process. These efforts, coupled with attracting record-breaking investments, delineate the Congress's strategic developmental agenda in Telangana.

